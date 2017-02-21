6:35 am, February 21, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Loudoun County, northbound Va. 28 is shutdown due to a crash; detour onto Va. 267 toward Dulles Airport/Herndon.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Pair killed landlord,…

Police: Pair killed landlord, lived with her body 2 weeks

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 6:29 am 02/21/2017 06:29am
Share

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.

Clearwater police said in a news release that 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon faces a first-degree murder charge after 68-year-old Mary Ring was fatally shot after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.

It wasn’t clear how long the pair had lived in Ring’s house. The news release didn’t say how police found Ring’s body.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Cannon and Elam.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police: Pair killed landlord,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Government News