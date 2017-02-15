4:52 pm, February 15, 2017
Police: Man shot to death by North Carolina officer

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:43 pm 02/15/2017 04:43pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Durham say a police officer has shot and killed a man on the north side of the city.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports (http://bit.ly/2kz0JXj) Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said a person shot by police was killed Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

Televised aerial views of the neighborhood showed officers using crime-scene tape to keep people at bay. Small crowds gathered in the street and in front yards near the shooting scene.

It’s the second shooting by law enforcement in Durham in the past three days. On Sunday, a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a 31-year-old man to death during what officials described as an “armed confrontation” following a traffic stop.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into that shooting.

