Police escort congressman after rowdy California town hall

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as a crowd followed him shouting, “Shame on you!”

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2k8fQHQ) that McClintock was constantly interrupted and booed as he defended his party’s national agenda during the hourlong event Saturday in Roseville, the population center of his sprawling congressional district.

In a video on the newspaper’s website, Hundreds of protesters stood outside chanting “Vote him out,” while those inside the theater held signs that read “Resist,” ”Dump Tom McTrump,” and “Climate change is real.”

McClintock left the theater with police escort and waded through a crowd who followed him chanting “Shame on you!” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

McClintock’s district incorporates all or part of 10 counties spanning from Tahoe to Yosemite and is solidly Republican.