Police: Cops shoot, injure teen who pointed weapon at them

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 7:46 pm 02/02/2017 07:46pm
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old boy pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at two officers walking near the police department, prompting them to shoot and injure the teen.

Centerville Police Chief Bruce Robertson says the teenager ignored repeated orders to drop his weapon. Robertson didn’t confirm the type of weapon the boy had, but a police spokesman earlier described it as a handgun.

The chief says the suspect was struck multiple times and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Robertson says the boy lives in Centerville, about 20 miles south of Dayton.

No one else was injured.

The chief says the officers responded appropriately. An investigation is continuing.

