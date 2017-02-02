5:11 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Philadelphia officer suspended over…

Philadelphia officer suspended over domestic abuse charges

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:17 am 02/02/2017 09:17am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner has suspended and intends to fire a veteran officer charged with four separate incidents of domestic abuse.

Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Smith, a 17-year member of the force, surrendered to Internal Affairs investigators Wednesday on charges including simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Police say he punched a 46-year-old woman in the eye in January 2016, then backhanded her in the chest during an argument in June. He’s also accused of bending her finger when she tried to turn down his car radio in October, and driving by her parked car making a “gun gesture” in November.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Smith.

He’s free on bond facing a court appearance Feb. 21.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Philadelphia officer suspended over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Government News