Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:06 pm 02/01/2017 12:06pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director David Petraeus says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees is blocking a senior Iraqi military official from traveling to the U.S. to meet with his American counterparts.

Petraeus is testifying Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

He’s telling lawmakers that Gen. Talib al-Kenani, commander of Iraq’s counterterrorism forces, can’t meet in person with officers from U.S. Central Command. The command in Tampa, Florida, oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

Petraeus also says al-Kenani’s family lives in the United States because of threats they face in Iraq.

But Petraeus didn’t dispute the need for Trump’s order. He says the long-term effects of the policy will be determined by whatever changes are made to the immigration system.

Government News