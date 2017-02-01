Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have accused a Pennsylvania mayor of disturbing 14 graves with the construction of a cellphone tower in the cemetery where he serves as board president.

Investigators say Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand allowed a construction crew to build the tower over the graves.

The mayor denies the charges and says he had little involvement in directing the project, which he says will generate money for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Some of the graves date to 1919.

