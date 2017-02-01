9:27 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Pennsylvania mayor accused of…

Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:58 am 02/01/2017 08:58am
Share

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have accused a Pennsylvania mayor of disturbing 14 graves with the construction of a cellphone tower in the cemetery where he serves as board president.

Investigators say Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand allowed a construction crew to build the tower over the graves.

The mayor denies the charges and says he had little involvement in directing the project, which he says will generate money for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Some of the graves date to 1919.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Pennsylvania mayor accused of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News