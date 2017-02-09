Pennsylvania lawmaker invites Trump to ‘destroy’ career

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator has used a profanity-laced tweet to defend a fellow state lawmaker in Texas after President Donald Trump joked about destroying the unnamed lawmaker’s career.

Trump told a Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday that they could “destroy” the career of a lawmaker who’s trying to reform asset-forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Daylin Leach tweeted in response that he too opposes civil asset forfeiture and invited the Republican president to destroy his career. He called Trump “loofa-faced” and used a profanity in comparing Trump’s appearance to a gibbon.

Leach’s post went viral and has been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

He tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the reaction “is beyond anything” he could’ve imagined.