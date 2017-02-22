3:37 pm, February 22, 2017
Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 3:21 pm 02/22/2017 03:21pm
FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is condemning a “vile act of vandalism” at a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.

Pence says in a speech in Fenton, Missouri, that the vandalism along with recent threats to Jewish community centers is a “sad reminder” of the work that needs to be done to root out hate and prejudice.

The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered on Monday. Many were tipped over.

Pence says the White House condemns the act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it “in the strongest possible terms.”

