Government News

Oklahoma town cancels dance because of old city ordinance

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 1:18 pm 02/08/2017 01:18pm
HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of ’80s movie “Footloose” by canceling a Valentine’s Day dance because of an arcane city ordinance enforcing a strict moral code.

KTUL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2logzET ) that the organizer canceled the dance in Henryetta because it would have taken place 300 feet from a church, in violation of an ordinance that forbids dancing within 500 feet of a place of worship.

Mayor Jennifer Clason, who was born in Henryetta, says she always knew about the old city ordinance but that it has never been enforced. Police Chief Steve Norman says his department has no interest in doing so.

Clason says city councilors will consider abolishing the ordinance during their Feb. 22 meeting.

The town of 6,500 is 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma town cancels dance because of old city ordinance
