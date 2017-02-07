7:27 am, February 7, 2017
Government News

North Carolina police officer shoots after being hit by car

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:19 am 02/07/2017 07:19am
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (AP) — A motorist has been shot and wounded by a North Carolina police officer after he was hit during a traffic stop.

Spring Lake Police Chief Charles Kimble says the shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Kimble said after the vehicle was stopped, the driver pulled away, striking the officer, who fired into the vehicle.

Kimble says the officer and driver were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment. There was no word on their injuries. Their names have not been released.

Kimble didn’t respond to an email Tuesday morning. A dispatcher said the police office was closed until 8 a.m.

Spring Lake is about 10 miles northwest of Fayetteville.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.


