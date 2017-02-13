6:18 pm, February 13, 2017
Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 6:09 pm 02/13/2017 06:09pm
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The computer chips used to track goods, find lost pets and make no-swipe credit card purchases could not be implanted in humans without consent under legislation being weighed in Nevada.

Lawmakers on a judicial panel considered Monday whether Nevada should join at least four other states in banning mandatory identification markers in people.

Republican Sen. Becky Harris of Las Vegas said her Senate Bill 109 is a precaution to keep the emerging technology from creeping into workplaces, prisons or hospitals.

ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn says there’s no impending need to protect people against mandatory microchipping, but there’s no question they would violate rights to personal autonomy and privacy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the chips for use in humans in 2004.

