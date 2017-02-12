9:19 am, February 12, 2017
N. Carolina trooper shoots driver after confrontation

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 8:42 am 02/12/2017 08:42am
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a driver to death during an “armed confrontation” when he fled following a traffic stop.

The Highway Patrol says a trooper tried the stop a driver for a lane violation and erratic driving around 1 a.m. Sunday in Durham County.

Authorities say the driver at first wouldn’t stop, then got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. The patrol says an “armed confrontation” followed, and the trooper shot the driver. The patrol did not say whether the driver was armed.

The driver died at a hospital. The trooper is on leave while state authorities investigate, which is standard practice.

The races of the trooper and the driver were not immediately released.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
