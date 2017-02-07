4:28 am, February 7, 2017
Mutko: Many Russian track coaches specialize in doping

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:13 am 02/07/2017 04:13am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko says the country’s ban from international athletics is ongoing because many coaches have specialized in doping their athletes.

The IAAF banned Russia in November 2015 for widespread drug use, and said on Monday it’s unlikely to reinstate the Russia team until November.

Mutko says, “There were many abuses and breaches” at the Russia Athletics Federation but that “colossal work” has been done on reforms, in comments to state news agency R-Sport. However, he adds “many coaches don’t understand how to work without doping and it’s high time for them to retire.”

The comments mark a shift in approach from Mutko, who was singled out for criticism by IAAF taskforce leader Rune Andersen on Monday following his often-colorful criticism of anti-doping rulings against Russia.

