Mom of dismembered teen charged with government theft

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 6:15 pm 02/02/2017 06:15pm
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter now faces theft charges.

Online court documents show a charge of misapplication of entrusted property of a government institution was added Thursday to Sara Packer’s case.

The charge is normally associated with misuse of government benefits.

Packer and her boyfriend were charged last month with killing Grace Packer and dumping her body in remote northeastern Pennsylvania as part of what authorities call a rape-murder fantasy.

It’s not clear what prompted the new charges.

Packer’s lawyer says he can’t comment on the additional charges.

Government News
