Michigan extends emergency after sewage line collapse

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:13 pm 02/01/2017 12:13pm
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have extended an emergency declaration for a county north of Detroit following the collapse of a sewer line that caused a sinkhole the size of a football field.

The measure approved Wednesday means Macomb County and Clinton Township will remain under an emergency declaration through March. Gov. Rick Snyder first declared the emergency on Jan. 6 after a similar determination was made locally.

The extended declaration continues to make state resources available to communities affected.

The sewer collapse was discovered Dec. 24 after homeowners heard noises and noticed their house was sinking.

Officials temporarily evacuated nearly two dozen homes because water and gas service had to be shut off. Three homes were eventually condemned.

It could cost at least $78 million to repair the line.

