9:29 am, February 17, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Michel, GOP leader…

Michel, GOP leader skilled at deal-making, dies at age 93

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 9:10 am 02/17/2017 09:10am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide says former House Republican leader Bob Michel has died at age 93.

Michel was an affable Illinois congressman who served as leader of the GOP House minority for 14 years. His skill at seeking compromise with the Democrats was critical in helping Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush pursue their agendas during their presidential terms.

Michel served 19 terms in the minority and retired one election too soon to be part of the Republican House majority that swept to power in 1994.

He stood on the sidelines as an ebullient Newt Gingrich of Georgia took the role of House speaker. Gingrich praised Michel that day, but had considered him too pliable and conciliatory with the Democrats.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Michel, GOP leader…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Government News