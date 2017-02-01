5:29 am, February 3, 2017
Mayor apologizes for calling protesters ‘freakin’ morons’

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:40 pm 02/01/2017 04:40pm
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor is apologizing after a live microphone captured him calling protesters “freakin’ morons” during a public meeting.

The Telegram and Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2jEfs2I ) that Worcester (WU’-ster) Mayor Joseph Petty apologized Wednesday, a day after making the remarks.

A video of the meeting posted on the city’s website shows Petty attempting to quiet protesters. The demonstrators had gathered earlier to protest the immigration policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

At around the three-minute mark of the video, as protesters’ shouts delayed the start of the City Council meeting, the Democratic mayor can be heard uttering “freakin’ morons. Morons, morons, morons” and calling them uneducated.

On Wednesday, Petty said in a written statement that he was caught in a moment of frustration and he was wrong and embarrassed.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

