Government News

Man wants Anne Frank story shared through national monument

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:26 am 02/06/2017 09:26am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The man who spearheaded the planting of a tree in honor of Anne Frank in a Birmingham park doesn’t want it to be forgotten once tours of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument begin.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lbcbgi ) the horse chestnut tree, like the one mentioned in “The Diary of Anne Frank,” was planted in 2010 in Kelly Ingram Park. A plaque near the tree states that it was dedicated to “victims of intolerance and discrimination.”

Anne Frank died at age 15 in a Nazi concentration camp.

Joel Rotenstreich of the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center said Frank’s story has connections with the four young girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

He said all five girls were killed because of hate, intolerance, bigotry and prejudice.

