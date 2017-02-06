3:07 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Luxembourg files complaint after…

Luxembourg files complaint after it’s drawn into VW scandal

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:49 am 02/06/2017 11:49am
Share

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The government of Luxembourg is filing a legal complaint after it became embroiled in the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The country’s sustainable development minister, François Bausch, said Monday that the complaint is against persons unknown.

He said the move was needed after the European Union itself started proceedings against Luxembourg and some other EU nations for not penalizing Volkswagen for using illegal software to hide vehicle emissions.

In the wake of the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal, the European Commission called on all EU states to test for so-called “defeat devices” on other makes of vehicles. The software devices help cars cheat on emissions tests.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News Tech News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Luxembourg files complaint after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Government News