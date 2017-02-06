11:47 am, February 6, 2017
Lawyer: Police responsible for ambulance problems at protest

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:24 am 02/06/2017 11:24am
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An attorney representing protesters who blocked a Connecticut highway on Saturday says police are responsible for problems at the demonstration, including the delay of an ambulance stuck in traffic.

Saturday’s demonstration in New Haven involved about 100 people protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration order. Police said the protesters obstructed an ambulance, forcing medics to perform an emergency medical procedure.

Attorney Patricia Kane says protesters had asked police to inform them if emergency vehicles needed to get through — and that officers didn’t do so. Kane says she has been told the patient was a woman in labor.

State police charged 66-year-old Norman Clement, of New Haven, with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian. Kane says he is a long-time activist.

