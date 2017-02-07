2:43 pm, February 7, 2017
Lawsuit filed over fatal New Orleans deputy shooting

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:55 am 02/07/2017 08:55am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The girlfriend and son of a man who was fatally shot by deputies in New Orleans after a car chase last year have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

News outlets report that the lawsuit was filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court on Wednesday, nearly a year after deputies say 22-year-old Eric Harris crashed his car during a chase and began to back up the vehicle toward them, prompting authorities to fire.

Jefferson Parish deputies say they were chasing Harris because he pointed a gun at a group of people at a New Orleans-area mall Feb. 8.

The lawsuit says the deputies were inadequately trained and were “reckless” in shooting Harris.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Col. John Fortunato says Sheriff Newell Normand hasn’t had a chance to review the lawsuit.

Harris was black. The two deputies involved were white and black.

