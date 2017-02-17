8:01 pm, February 17, 2017
Lawsuit filed by parents of children arrested over fight

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:26 pm 02/17/2017 07:26pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of three Tennessee elementary school children arrested on school grounds have filed a lawsuit against police officers and local government.

The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro (http://on.dnj.com/2lWLh9i ) reports the federal lawsuit was filed Thursday on behalf of Zaccheus and LaVonia Crawford and their children.

At the time of the April 15 arrest last year, the Crawfords’ children and six others were charged for a fight that happened a month earlier off school grounds. Charges were dropped in June.

The suit says at least two of the Crawfords’ children weren’t present when the fight occurred and the third was in the area but couldn’t be seen or heard on video.

Murfreesboro City Attorney Craig Tindall said the city has received the suit but can’t comment. Attorneys for Rutherford County weren’t immediately able to confirm receipt of the lawsuit.

Government News
