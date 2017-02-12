10:47 am, February 12, 2017
Kennedy on Trump: ‘We’re not an authoritarian country’

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:38 am 02/12/2017 10:38am
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2009, file photo, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., left, holds a Bible during the mock swearing-in ceremony for his son, Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-R.I., on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a February 2017 interview with the Associated Press, former Rep. Patrick Kennedy speaks about the Donald Trump presidency and what his late father may have thought about it. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy says what President Donald Trump has done so far in office will “hopefully spark a re-examination of who we are as a people.”

The member of one of the nation’s most famous Democratic families tells The Associated Press he sees threats to the constitutional form of government since Trump took office last month.

He says his father, the late U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, of Massachusetts, believed that Americans should never take democracy for granted and would be distressed “to see people cynically tear apart what so many people have laid down their lives to build.”

Kennedy says Democrats can appeal to Trump’s voters by talking about topics such as economic justice and building stronger communities.

Government News Latest News National News
Government News