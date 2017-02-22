2:08 am, February 22, 2017
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Government News

Kansas governor to wield veto pen on tax bill

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 1:10 am 02/22/2017 01:10am
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, speaks of the tax bill he was sent last week at the Kansas Chamber annual dinner in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2017. Brownback said Tuesday that he will veto a bipartisan bill that would roll back personal income tax cuts he's championed to help balance the state budget. (Thad Allton /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to make good on a pledge to veto a bill increasing personal income taxes as a budget fix.

Brownback has a Statehouse news conference scheduled Wednesday morning to act. He told a Kansas Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night that he would veto the measure.

It would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would also roll back key tax policies Brownback has championed by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.

The bill passed with bipartisan majorities but not by the two-thirds margins necessary to override a veto.

