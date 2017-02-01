6:37 am, February 1, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Jury selection finishing in…

Jury selection finishing in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:07 am 02/01/2017 06:07am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Jury selection is wrapping up in Miami federal court for a sports agent and an associate charged with illegally smuggling Cuban baseball players from the communist island to the U.S.

A federal judge said final questioning of jurors is scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Cuban baseball players paid the smuggling ring more than $15 million to leave the island in secretive ventures that included surreptitious boat voyages, fake documents and sometimes threats of violence.

No players are accused of wrongdoing. Players Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins may testify for the prosecution.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Jury selection finishing in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News