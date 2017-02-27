12:42 am, February 27, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge will hear from…

Judge will hear from attorneys on police murder retrial

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:29 am 02/27/2017 12:29am
Share
FILE – In this July 30, 2015, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, glances toward his lawyer Stewart Mathews, right, after entering not guilty pleas on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 19, 2015, traffic stop shooting of Samuel DuBose, during Tensing's arraignment at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Hamilton County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz scheduled a Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, meeting to get an update from prosecutors and defense attorneys before she presides over Tensing's retrial set to begin May 25, 2017, after the first trial ended with a hung jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to get an update from attorneys on pretrial progress in the case.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) set a Monday meeting with both sides in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25. The first trial ended with a hung jury.

Ghiz has said her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County, and she imposed a gag order on trial participants.

Tensing has testified he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away in July 2015.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge will hear from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Government News