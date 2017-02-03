12:52 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge: Florida airport shooting…

Judge: Florida airport shooting suspect refusing medication

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:07 am 02/03/2017 11:07am
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A judge says Florida airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago will not take medication for an undisclosed mental condition.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said at a scheduling hearing Friday that Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, is unwilling to take psychotropic drugs at a Miami detention center. Santiago is being held on a 22-count federal indictment charging him with killing five people and wounding six at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6.

The nature of Santiago’s mental condition was not disclosed. Earlier, the FBI said Santiago complained of hearing voices and government mind control in interviews with agents. Santiago also claimed inspiration for the shooting came from Islamic State extremists.

Bloom set an Aug. 4 status hearing for the case, which could result in a death sentence for the 26-year-old Santiago.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge: Florida airport shooting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News