3:47 pm, February 10, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Joe Biden, wife sign…

Joe Biden, wife sign with Hollywood talent agency

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 1:19 pm 02/10/2017 01:19pm
Share

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have hired Hollywood agents.

The Bidens and Creative Artists Agency announced Friday that CAA would represent them.

Since leaving office last month, Biden has launched a foundation and announced partnerships with the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania. The former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware will continue to work on his initiative to end cancer, which took the life of his son, Beau.

The announcement did not specify what projects CAA would work with the Bidens on, beyond saying that the agency would “amplify” their public policy initiatives.

CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in Hollywood, with clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The agency also represents athletes.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Joe Biden, wife sign…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Government News