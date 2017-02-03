Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after ban scuttles his plans

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iraqi interpreter who was yanked from a U.S.-bound flight because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban has arrived in the United States.

Munther Alaskry and his family were at New York’s Kennedy Airport on Friday after the Trump administration agreed to exempt translators who worked for the U.S. military in Iraq. The Pentagon recommended the change.

Alaskry endured death threats during his work and waited seven years for his visa to come to the U.S. His family was removed Saturday from a U.S.-bound flight in Turkey, and they returned to Baghdad. Trump’s executive order barred travel into the U.S. from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. officials later changed course and said holders of special immigrant visas from Iraq would be admitted.