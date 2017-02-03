12:46 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Iraqi interpreter arrives in…

Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after ban scuttles his plans

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:09 pm 02/03/2017 04:09pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iraqi interpreter who was yanked from a U.S.-bound flight because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban has arrived in the United States.

Munther Alaskry and his family were at New York’s Kennedy Airport on Friday after the Trump administration agreed to exempt translators who worked for the U.S. military in Iraq. The Pentagon recommended the change.

Alaskry endured death threats during his work and waited seven years for his visa to come to the U.S. His family was removed Saturday from a U.S.-bound flight in Turkey, and they returned to Baghdad. Trump’s executive order barred travel into the U.S. from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries.

U.S. officials later changed course and said holders of special immigrant visas from Iraq would be admitted.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Iraqi interpreter arrives in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News