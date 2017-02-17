5:00 pm, February 17, 2017
Investment banker gets 3-year prison term over inside tips

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 4:40 pm 02/17/2017 04:40pm
NEW YORK (AP) — An investment banker convicted of insider trading charges that he fed tips to his father has been sentenced in New York to three years in prison.

A federal judge announced the sentence Friday for Sean Stewart. She ordered Stewart to spend a year in home detention during probation and perform 200 hours of community service.

Stewart was convicted last summer after a jury concluded he shared secrets while working as an executive in mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

He maintained his innocence at his sentencing, though he acknowledged making “serious mistakes.”

The judge refused Stewart’s request to serve no more than a year in prison but sentenced him to less than the five years recommended by federal sentencing guidelines.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
