Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter says he believes Christian refugees should be given priority coming into the country.

Otter acknowledged that his stance is discriminatory, but said that it is needed to maintain safety inside the United States.

Otter made his remarks during an interview with Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Reports, which aired Friday, while talking about President Donald Trump’s latest actions regarding immigration and refugees.

The executive order signed by Trump suspends immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and all refugee resettlement for 120 days. It provides exceptions for refugees who practice a religion that makes them a minority in their home country. Meanwhile, Trump has said he wanted to give persecuted Christians priority treatment in the refugee program.

Boise, the capital, is one of a handful of smaller U.S. cities that has accepted Syrian refugees, at 108. Most refugees settle there or in Twin Falls.

