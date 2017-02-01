5:30 am, February 3, 2017
How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:27 pm 02/01/2017 04:27pm
Investors didn’t react much to a strong hiring survey or the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday, and U.S. stocks finished little changed Wednesday. Apple soared after it said iPhone sales improved in its latest quarter.

On Wednesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 26.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,890.94.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 0.68 points to 2,279.55.

The Nasdaq composite rose 27.86 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65.

The Russell 2000 index dipped 0.60 points to 1,361.23.

For the week:

The Dow is down 202.84 points, or 1 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 15.14 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 18.13 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.48 points, or 0.7 percent.

For the year:

The Dow is up 128.34 points, or 0.6 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 40.72 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 259.53 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.10 points, or 0.3 percent.

