5:20 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » House Roll Call: Gun…

House Roll Call: Gun background checks

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 5:49 pm 02/02/2017 05:49pm
Share

The 235-180 roll call Thursday by which the House voted to disapprove a Social Security Administration regulation that establishes when the names of certain beneficiaries with mental disorders would be submitted to the instant background check system for gun purchases.

A “yes” vote is a vote to pass the measure.

Voting yes were 6 Democrats and 229 Republicans.

Voting no were 178 Democrats and 2 Republicans.

X denotes those not voting.

There are 2 vacancies in the 435-member House.

ALABAMA

Democrats — Sewell, N.

Republicans — Aderholt, Y; Brooks, X; Byrne, Y; Palmer, Y; Roby, Y; Rogers, Y.

ALASKA

Republicans — Young, Y.

ARIZONA

Democrats — Gallego, N; Grijalva, N; O’Halleran, Y; Sinema, Y.

Republicans — Biggs, Y; Franks, Y; Gosar, Y; McSally, Y; Schweikert, Y.

ARKANSAS

Republicans — Crawford, Y; Hill, Y; Westerman, Y; Womack, Y.

CALIFORNIA

Democrats — Aguilar, N; Barragan, N; Bass, N; Bera, N; Brownley, N; Carbajal, N; Cardenas, N; Chu, Judy, N; Correa, N; Costa, N; Davis, N; DeSaulnier, N; Eshoo, N; Garamendi, N; Huffman, N; Khanna, N; Lee, N; Lieu, Ted, N; Lofgren, N; Lowenthal, N; Matsui, N; McNerney, N; Napolitano, N; Panetta, N; Pelosi, N; Peters, N; Roybal-Allard, N; Ruiz, N; Sanchez, N; Schiff, N; Sherman, N; Speier, N; Swalwell, N; Takano, N; Thompson, N; Torres, X; Vargas, N; Waters, Maxine, N.

Republicans — Calvert, Y; Cook, Y; Denham, Y; Hunter, Y; Issa, Y; Knight, Y; LaMalfa, X; McCarthy, Y; McClintock, Y; Nunes, Y; Rohrabacher, Y; Royce, Y; Valadao, Y; Walters, Mimi, Y.

COLORADO

Democrats — DeGette, N; Perlmutter, N; Polis, N.

Republicans — Buck, Y; Coffman, Y; Lamborn, Y; Tipton, Y.

CONNECTICUT

Democrats — Courtney, N; DeLauro, N; Esty, N; Himes, N; Larson, N.

DELAWARE

Democrats — Blunt Rochester, N.

FLORIDA

Democrats — Castor, N; Crist, N; Demings, N; Deutch, N; Frankel, X; Hastings, X; Lawson, N; Murphy, N; Soto, N; Wasserman Schultz, N; Wilson, N.

Republicans — Bilirakis, Y; Buchanan, Y; Curbelo, Y; DeSantis, Y; Diaz-Balart, Y; Dunn, Y; Gaetz, Y; Mast, Y; Posey, Y; Rooney, Francis, Y; Rooney, Thomas J., Y; Ros-Lehtinen, Y; Ross, Y; Rutherford, Y; Webster, Y; Yoho, Y.

GEORGIA

Democrats — Bishop, Y; Johnson, N; Lewis, N; Scott, David, N.

Republicans — Allen, Y; Carter, Y; Collins, Y; Ferguson, Y; Graves, Y; Hice, Jody B., Y; Loudermilk, Y; Price, Tom, X; Scott, Austin, Y; Woodall, Y.

HAWAII

Democrats — Gabbard, N; Hanabusa, N.

IDAHO

Republicans — Labrador, Y; Simpson, Y.

ILLINOIS

Democrats — Bustos, N; Davis, Danny, N; Foster, N; Gutierrez, N; Kelly, N; Krishnamoorthi, N; Lipinski, N; Quigley, N; Rush, X; Schakowsky, N; Schneider, N.

Republicans — Bost, Y; Davis, Rodney, Y; Hultgren, Y; Kinzinger, Y; LaHood, Y; Roskam, Y; Shimkus, Y.

INDIANA

Democrats — Carson, N; Visclosky, N.

Republicans — Banks, Y; Brooks, Y; Bucshon, Y; Hollingsworth, Y; Messer, Y; Rokita, Y; Walorski, Y.

IOWA

Democrats — Loebsack, N.

Republicans — Blum, Y; King, Y; Young, Y.

KANSAS

Republicans — Jenkins, Y; Marshall, Y; Yoder, Y.

KENTUCKY

Democrats — Yarmuth, N.

Republicans — Barr, Y; Comer, Y; Guthrie, Y; Massie, Y; Rogers, Y.

LOUISIANA

Democrats — Richmond, N.

Republicans — Abraham, Y; Graves, Y; Higgins, Y; Johnson, Y; Scalise, Y.

MAINE

Democrats — Pingree, X.

Republicans — Poliquin, Y.

MARYLAND

Democrats — Brown, N; Cummings, N; Delaney, N; Hoyer, N; Raskin, N; Ruppersberger, N; Sarbanes, N.

Republicans — Harris, Y.

MASSACHUSETTS

Democrats — Capuano, N; Clark, X; Keating, N; Kennedy, N; Lynch, X; McGovern, N; Moulton, N; Neal, N; Tsongas, N.

MICHIGAN

Democrats — Conyers, N; Dingell, N; Kildee, N; Lawrence, N; Levin, N.

Republicans — Amash, Y; Bergman, Y; Bishop, Y; Huizenga, Y; Mitchell, Y; Moolenaar, Y; Trott, Y; Upton, Y; Walberg, Y.

MINNESOTA

Democrats — Ellison, N; McCollum, N; Nolan, N; Peterson, X; Walz, Y.

Republicans — Emmer, Y; Lewis, Y; Paulsen, Y.

MISSISSIPPI

Democrats — Thompson, N.

Republicans — Harper, Y; Kelly, Y; Palazzo, Y.

MISSOURI

Democrats — Clay, N; Cleaver, N.

Republicans — Graves, Y; Hartzler, Y; Long, Y; Luetkemeyer, Y; Smith, Y; Wagner, Y.

MONTANA

Republicans — Zinke, X.

NEBRASKA

Republicans — Bacon, Y; Fortenberry, Y; Smith, Y.

NEVADA

Democrats — Kihuen, N; Rosen, N; Titus, N.

Republicans — Amodei, Y.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Democrats — Kuster, N; Shea-Porter, N.

NEW JERSEY

Democrats — Gottheimer, N; Norcross, N; Pallone, N; Pascrell, N; Payne, N; Sires, N; Watson Coleman, N.

Republicans — Frelinghuysen, Y; Lance, Y; LoBiondo, Y; MacArthur, Y; Smith, Y.

NEW MEXICO

Democrats — Lujan Grisham, M., N; Lujan, Ben Ray, N.

Republicans — Pearce, Y.

NEW YORK

Democrats — Clarke, N; Crowley, N; Engel, N; Espaillat, N; Higgins, N; Jeffries, N; Lowey, N; Maloney, Carolyn B., N; Maloney, Sean, N; Meeks, N; Meng, N; Nadler, N; Rice, N; Serrano, N; Slaughter, N; Suozzi, N; Tonko, N; Velazquez, X.

Republicans — Collins, Y; Donovan, N; Faso, Y; Katko, Y; King, N; Reed, Y; Stefanik, Y; Tenney, Y; Zeldin, Y.

NORTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Adams, N; Butterfield, N; Price, N.

Republicans — Budd, Y; Foxx, Y; Holding, Y; Hudson, Y; Jones, X; McHenry, Y; Meadows, Y; Pittenger, Y; Rouzer, Y; Walker, X.

NORTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Cramer, Y.

OHIO

Democrats — Beatty, N; Fudge, N; Kaptur, N; Ryan, N.

Republicans — Boehner, X (the speaker by tradition often does not vote); Chabot, Y; Davidson, X; Gibbs, Y; Johnson, Y; Jordan, Y; Joyce, Y; Latta, Y; Renacci, Y; Stivers, Y; Tiberi, Y; Turner, Y; Wenstrup, Y.

OKLAHOMA

Republicans — Bridenstine, Y; Cole, Y; Lucas, Y; Mullin, Y; Russell, Y.

OREGON

Democrats — Blumenauer, N; Bonamici, N; DeFazio, N; Schrader, N.

Republicans — Walden, Y.

PENNSYLVANIA

Democrats — Boyle, Brendan F., N; Brady, N; Cartwright, N; Doyle, Michael F., N; Evans, N.

Republicans — Barletta, Y; Costello, Y; Dent, Y; Fitzpatrick, Y; Kelly, Y; Marino, Y; Meehan, Y; Murphy, Y; Perry, Y; Rothfus, Y; Shuster, Y; Smucker, Y; Thompson, Y.

RHODE ISLAND

Democrats — Cicilline, N; Langevin, N.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Democrats — Clyburn, N.

Republicans — Duncan, Y; Gowdy, Y; Mulvaney, X; Rice, Y; Sanford, Y; Wilson, Y.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans — Noem, Y.

TENNESSEE

Democrats — Cohen, N; Cooper, N.

Republicans — Black, Y; Blackburn, Y; DesJarlais, Y; Duncan, Y; Fleischmann, Y; Kustoff, Y; Roe, Y.

TEXAS

Democrats — Castro, N; Cuellar, Y; Doggett, N; Gonzalez, N; Green, Al, N; Green, Gene, N; Jackson Lee, N; Johnson, E. B., N; O’Rourke, N; Veasey, N; Vela, N.

Republicans — Arrington, Y; Babin, Y; Barton, Y; Brady, Y; Burgess, Y; Carter, Y; Conaway, Y; Culberson, Y; Farenthold, Y; Flores, Y; Gohmert, Y; Granger, Y; Hensarling, Y; Hurd, Y; Johnson, Sam, Y; Marchant, Y; McCaul, Y; Olson, Y; Poe, Y; Ratcliffe, Y; Sessions, Y; Smith, Y; Thornberry, Y; Weber, Y; Williams, Y.

UTAH

Republicans — Bishop, Y; Chaffetz, Y; Love, Y; Stewart, Y.

VERMONT

Democrats — Welch, N.

VIRGINIA

Democrats — Beyer, N; Connolly, N; McEachin, N; Scott, N.

Republicans — Brat, Y; Comstock, Y; Garrett, Y; Goodlatte, Y; Griffith, Y; Taylor, Y; Wittman, Y.

WASHINGTON

Democrats — DelBene, N; Heck, N; Jayapal, N; Kilmer, N; Larsen, N; Smith, N.

Republicans — Herrera Beutler, Y; McMorris Rodgers, Y; Newhouse, Y; Reichert, Y.

WEST VIRGINIA

Republicans — Jenkins, Y; McKinley, Y; Mooney, Y.

WISCONSIN

Democrats — Kind, Y; Moore, N; Pocan, N.

Republicans — Duffy, Y; Gallagher, Y; Grothman, Y; Sensenbrenner, Y.

WYOMING

Republicans — Cheney, Y.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » House Roll Call: Gun…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Government News