Helicopter crashes near New Jersey apartment complex

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 12:31 am 02/25/2017 12:31am
Police and fire officials remain at the scene of helicopter that crash-landed in the parking lot of Chatham Village Apartments in Chatham, N.J., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The FAA says the helicopter, a Robinson R44, is registered to a Delaware address. The condition of the two people aboard was not immediately known. (Robert Sciarrino/NJ Advance Media via AP)

CHATHAM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter with two people on board crashed near an apartment complex in New Jersey after its tail hit a garage.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter went down near the Chatham Village Apartments, about three miles south of the Morristown Airport. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

WCBS-TV in New York reports the 54-year-old pilot wasn’t injured and his passenger was taken to a local hospital for back pain.

The FAA says the helicopter, a Robinson R44, is registered to a Delaware address.

Sean Flood, who lives near the crash scene, tells NJ.com the helicopter appeared to have struck a one-story garage before hitting the ground. He says he saw a man taking items from the helicopter as authorities were securing the scene.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
