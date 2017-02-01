3:50 pm, February 1, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Gov. Walker: White House…

Gov. Walker: White House interested in Wisconsin union law

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 3:14 pm 02/01/2017 03:14pm
Share

WAWAUTOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement pieces of the Republican governor’s contentious policy that all-but eliminated public sector unions in the state.

The Wisconsin law passed in 2011 effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers. The fight over its passage led to protests as large as 100,000 people and Walker’s recall election in 2012, which he survived.

Walker said Wednesday that Pence has expressed interest before on the law and that their conversation last week centered on “how they may take bits and pieces of what we did” and “how they can apply it at the national level.”

Walker says he’s willing to offer assistance should President Donald Trump’s administration decide to implement something similar.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Gov. Walker: White House…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Government News