11:06 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » GOP leaders advise House…

GOP leaders advise House members on dealing with protests

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:36 am 02/07/2017 10:36am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are discussing how to deal with protesters showing up at their town halls and other events in their home districts after angry confrontations this past weekend.

GOP leaders told members at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to be welcoming and polite while arranging for moderators and security. That’s the word from Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina.

In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump’s agenda and had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event. Protesters followed him, shouting “Shame on you!”

In an equally conservative district in Florida, Rep. Gus Bilirakis answered questions from frustrated town hall attendees who worried about the loss of insurance and higher premiums if the law is repealed.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » GOP leaders advise House…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News