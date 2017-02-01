5:37 am, February 3, 2017
GOP changes rule to back Price, Mnuchin

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:13 am 02/01/2017 10:13am
Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved President Donald Trump’s picks for Health and Treasury secretaries after majority Republicans suspended the panel’s rules.

The rule they suspended requires at least one Democrat to be present for votes. It was the latest escalation in partisan tensions in the new Congress.

The Senate Finance Committee approved Georgia GOP Rep. Tom Price to become Health secretary and financier Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary by a pair of 14-0 votes.

Democrats boycotted the meeting, demanding time to ask more questions about both nominees. Democrats say there were unresolved questions about both nominees’ financial backgrounds.

Government News Latest News Steven Mnuchin Tom Price trump cabinet
