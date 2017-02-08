GOP-backed measures seek to rein in science used at EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pondering new restrictions on how the Environmental Protection Agency can use scientific data, congressional Republicans are seeking advice from the chemical and fossil fuel industries.

House Science, Space and Technology Committee Chairman Lamar Smith has alleged that the Obama administration relied on falsified data to justify new regulations, such as limiting carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Texas Republican has been a frequent critic of climate science.

Smith called on a panel of witnesses Tuesday to speak at a hearing titled “Making EPA Great Again” in support of several industry-backed measures. Though similar bills failed in the past under the threat of vetoes by Obama, Republicans hope they could have new life under President Donald Trump as part of a broader effort to roll back EPA regulations.