Georgia sheriff’s deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:09 am 02/06/2017 07:09am
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a company in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance.

Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin tells The Augusta Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kyvs8k ) the substance was liquid nitrogen.

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

