George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: “We all need answers”

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:14 am 02/27/2017 09:14am
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, former President George W. Bush speaks in Washington. Bush said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump's team and the Russian government, and he defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush said Monday “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government, and he defended the media’s role in keeping world leaders in check.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Bush said he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary. But, Bush says, “I think we all need answers … I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered.”

Bush also defended the media’s role in keeping leaders in check, noting “power can be addictive.” He says: “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves.”

