11:08 am, February 22, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe joins WTOP live for "Ask the Governor."

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Frenchman who signed Arabic…

Frenchman who signed Arabic terrorism confession appeals

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:54 am 02/22/2017 10:54am
Share
This photo dated June 2015 and provided by his mother, Beatrice, shows France's Thomas Gallay during a wedding ceremony in St Martin d'Hieres. Thomas Gallay who was arrested Feb. 2016, in anti-terrorism raids in Morocco, was in court Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017, to appeal against his conviction and six-year prison sentence, claiming he signed a confession in Arabic that he could neither read nor understand. (Courtesy Beatrice Gallay via AP)

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Frenchman arrested in anti-terrorism raids in Morocco was in court Wednesday to appeal his conviction, claiming he signed a confession in Arabic that he could neither read nor understand.

The case of Thomas Gallay has drawn criticism from rights groups and France’s former justice minister, who say his confession, trial and conviction were unfair. Gallay, an engineer who was working in Morocco, was arrested in February 2016 in an anti-terror sweep and accused of supporting a terrorist organization.

Gallay’s lawyer and mother say he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, and unknowingly signed a confession handed to him by police. Moroccan authorities say he was a convert to Islam who gave 70 euros to two Moroccan members of a terror cell. Gallay received a six-year prison sentence.

“He feels like he’s an innocent man who has been imprisoned and he is waiting for justice to do its work, because this is wearing on him,” said his mother, Beatrice, as she entered the courtroom.

Gallay, his hair tied back, sat behind a glass partition awaiting his hearing, looking drawn.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Frenchman who signed Arabic…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Government News