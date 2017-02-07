2:45 pm, February 7, 2017
Fired lawyer says Public Defender’s office is too political

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:31 am 02/07/2017 07:31am
VIERA, Fla. (AP) — An assistant public defender who wore a Black Lives Matter tie to court in Florida says he was fired because he made online comments accusing his office of being overtly political.

Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2kAMB1v) reports that 27-year-old Alton Edmond lost his job last week at the Brevard County public defender’s office.

Edmond says workers in Public Defender Blaise Trettis’ office talked openly about supporting Donald Trump for president before the election and that Trettis attended a Trump rally.

Trettis says he attended the Trump rally, but it was after-hours. Trettis says Edmond was terminated for several reasons, including recording colleagues talking about politics and leaving a loaded gun in his office.

Edmond says he has a concealed carry permit, and he posted online a recording of himself but took it down after he realized it had voices of his colleagues, too.

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

Government News Latest News National News
