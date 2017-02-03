12:42 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Federal agency OKs West Virginia to Michigan gas pipeline

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 6:35 pm 02/03/2017 06:35pm
A federal agency has approved construction of a $4.2 billion natural gas pipeline extending from West Virginia to Michigan, turning aside objections from some landowners and environmentalists.

Energy Transfer Partners LP’s Rover Pipeline will carry up to 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shale production areas of West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

The 713-mile-long line will reach across northern Ohio and veer into southeastern Michigan, where it will connect with the existing Vector Pipeline in Livingston County.

In approving the project, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission acknowledged that it would affect private property and wetlands but said economic benefits would outweigh the damages. The company adjusted the route to limit harm and says it’s paying landowners more than $124 million for access.

