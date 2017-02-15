4:50 am, February 15, 2017
Dutch bank ABN Amro sees profits grow in fourth quarter

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:12 am 02/15/2017 04:12am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch bank ABN Amro says its underlying net profit, which strips out exceptional items, rose 23 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 333 million euros ($351 million).

The bank, which has been restructured and re-privatized following its bailout by the Dutch government in 2008 during the global financial crisis, said Wednesday that operating income for the fourth quarter rose 7 percent to 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen says that in the last quarter the bank “achieved loan growth in all of our major loan books: we were the number one provider of new mortgages in the Netherlands for the second consecutive year.”

