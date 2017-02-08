10:50 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Democratic legislators weigh moves…

Democratic legislators weigh moves to counter Trump

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 12:17 am 02/08/2017 12:17am
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington after returning from a trip to Philadelphia. Lawmakers in Massachusetts and other Democratic-leaning states are considering ways to flex their muscles in response to the policies of President Donald Trump. House Democrats have scheduled an unusual caucus for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Statehouse to discuss a response to "recent actions" by the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Massachusetts and other Democratic-leaning states are considering ways to flex their muscles in response to the policies of President Donald Trump.

House Democrats have scheduled an unusual caucus for Wednesday at the Statehouse in Boston to discuss a response to “recent actions” by the Trump administration.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he scheduled the meeting at the request of members who wanted a forum to voice their concerns about the actions of the new president.

DeLeo acknowledged that state lawmakers have only limited power to override presidential directives.

Lawmakers from Massachusetts and some other states are considering resolutions that oppose Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting travel into the U.S. by refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Democratic legislators weigh moves…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News