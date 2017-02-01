9:27 am, February 1, 2017
Defense chief Mattis ordering new Pentagon spending plans

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:06 am 02/01/2017 08:06am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is ordering a series of new spending plans designed to fulfill President Donald Trump’s promise to expand and upgrade the U.S. military.

Mattis issued a memo, released Wednesday, that calls for an amended 2017 defense budget, as well as a refined 2018 budget proposal and a new, longer-range budget blueprint.

Mattis wrote: “The ultimate objective is to build a larger, more capable, and more lethal joint force.”

He gave no specifics on spending targets or other details on how much the military would be expanded.

