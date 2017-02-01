Defense chief Mattis ordering new Pentagon spending plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is ordering a series of new spending plans designed to fulfill President Donald Trump’s promise to expand and upgrade the U.S. military.

Mattis issued a memo, released Wednesday, that calls for an amended 2017 defense budget, as well as a refined 2018 budget proposal and a new, longer-range budget blueprint.

Mattis wrote: “The ultimate objective is to build a larger, more capable, and more lethal joint force.”

He gave no specifics on spending targets or other details on how much the military would be expanded.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments