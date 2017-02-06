Debate over onsite use of pot in Alaska stores continues

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The head of the board overseeing marijuana regulation in Alaska says officials will have to address the onsite use of cannabis sold at legal pot shops at some point.

But Peter Mlynarik (MLYN’-arh-ik) says he isn’t sure when that might happen.

Mlynarik is the chairman of Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board. He sided with two other board members Thursday in rejecting rules that would have allowed people to buy marijuana in authorized stores and go into separate areas to partake.

On Friday, the staff of the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office said that wasn’t the end of the issue. A release from the office pointed to an existing rule that lets licensed retail pot shops, with prior board approval, permit onsite use.

The office encouraged licensed retailers interested in allowing onsite use to submit relevant documents for board review.

Chris Lindsey, with the Marijuana Policy Project, says regulators will have to resolve the issue because there isn’t clear guidance.