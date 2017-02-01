5:32 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Comparing the US Federal…

Comparing the US Federal Reserve’s views on economy

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:35 pm 02/01/2017 02:35pm
Share

A comparison of the Federal Reserve’s statements from its two-day meeting that ended Wednesday and its meeting Dec. 13-14:

OPTIMISM IMPROVES:

Now: “Measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late.”

Then: This sentence wasn’t included in December, and likely reflects postelection increases in confidence.

INFLATION WILL RISE:

January: Fed policymakers are more confident about inflation. They expect that “with gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy … and inflation will rise to 2 percent over the medium term.”

December: “Inflation is expected to rise to 2 percent over the medium term.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Comparing the US Federal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Government News