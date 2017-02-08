10:43 am, February 8, 2017
66° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Coal company lays off…

Coal company lays off 200 miners over environmental ruling

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:25 am 02/08/2017 10:25am
Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coal company has laid off 200 miners in Pennsylvania because of a state environmental ruling that limits mining beneath a park creek in western Pennsylvania.

CNX Coal Resources, a spinoff of Consol Energy, issued the temporary layoff notices Tuesday at its Bailey Mine complex.

The company is contesting last month’s ruling by the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board restricting mining within 100 feet of Kent Run, a stream in Ryerson Station State Park.

The companies say the stream buffer would mean leaving 360,000 tons of coal worth more than $15 million in the ground.

The state Department of Environmental Resources sued Consol claiming longwall mining caused a dam at Ryerson to leak, forcing the agency to drain Duke Lake in 2005. The parties settled in 2013.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Coal company lays off…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Government News